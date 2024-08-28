British High Commission Security Manager awarded honorary MBE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Captain (R) Shakeel ur Rehman MBE, formerly of the Pakistan Army, has been awarded an honorary MBE for Services to UK-Pakistan Relations.

Shakeel ur Rehman, who joined the British High Commission in 2005, was given his award by the British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott. During his time at the High Commission, he has worked for seven High Commissioners, and overseen security for several UK Ministerial and Royal visits, says the press release issued on Wednesday.

Before joining the British High Commission, Captain (R) Shakeel ur Rehman served in the Pakistan Army from September 1989 to May 2022, where he held roles such as Company Commander, Staff Captain, and MTO Infantry Battalion.

Notably, Captain (R) Rehman played a critical role during the 2006 earthquake in Islamabad, where he was among the first to be deployed to Shifa hospital, ensuring support for the British High Commission personnel under treatment. His standout moments also include managing security for Royal visits in 2006 and 2019, as well as visits from Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said:

“There is no greater priority for a High Commission than keeping our people safe. Captain (R) Rehman has gone above and beyond the call of duty through his career, and for that we are all extremely grateful. In doing so, he does it with a kindness that positivity that make him a delight to work with, and it is wonderful to see his efforts recognised.”

Captain (R) Shakeel ur Rehman MBE said:

“I am deeply honoured to be recognised by His Majesty King Charles III for my contributions for my work at the British High Commission. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of many, and I am proud to be a part of a community striving for excellence.”

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire was established by King George V in 1917 to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the Arts, Sciences, Charitable work, and Public Service.