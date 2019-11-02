British High Commission thanks Islamabad Police for assistance during visit of royal couple

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Acting High Commissioner, British High Commission Richard Crowder has thanked Islamabad Police Chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar over assistance of his force provided on the occasion of the visit of Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

In a letter written to IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Acting High Commissioner Richard Crowder formally thanked the IGP for the assistance during the recent visit of British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton to the Federal capital.

He said, "Your officers did an excellent job to minimise disruption around Islamabad, while ensuring the safety and security of the visitors, the hosts, journalists and my team. I am particularly grateful for all you did to enable us to host a welcome reception at the Pakistan Monument. It was a spectacular occasion.

Thank you too for your support over other events in Islamabad.

The visit to Islamabad Model College for Girls in the University Colony alongside the Teach for Pakistan Programme demonstrated the importance of girls' education. The activities with the Islamabad Wildlife Management board and WWF at the Margallah Hills centre highlighted the actions being taken to conserve the national park and educate youth to protect the environment.

I hope that these events leave a lasting legacy for the Islamabad, the city I have called home for the last three years and which is home to the largest UK diplomatic mission in the world. Thank you for your assistance in making these events possible".

Meanwhile, the IGP said all personnel of Islamabad police accomplished their duties in a professional manner.

He said Islamabad police was amongst the best ranking police and was committed to serve the citizens, dignitaries and guests visiting the city.