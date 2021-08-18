British High Commissioner calls on Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The acting British High Commissioner Alison Blackburne called on the Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here Tuesday.

The recent decision by the UK government to retain Pakistan in the Red List was discussed during the meeting.

The Minister shared with the High Commissioner, the details of Pakistan's strategy to combat the pandemic, which has helped the country in saving lives and livelihoods in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister.

He said that Pakistan had no interest in allowing those who pose health risk to other societies to travel abroad.

He further said that Pakistan's overall track record of managing the epidemic was much better than many other countries which are part of the UK's Amber List.

It was highlighted that the details of samples sequenced during July-August 2021 have been shared with WHO and regular updates are also being shared, he said and added that the genomic sequencing being performed confirmed the Indian Delta variant to be the dominant strain in Pakistan and while the Beta variant had been sporadically detected, its prevalence was no longer greater than the global average.

He said that Pakistan could share the results of its data in real-time with the UK if it helped to provide better insights.

While discussing testing rates, the Minister told that most of the tests were PCR tests done by laboratories connected to the national dashboard either directly or via Provincial dashboards. The authenticity of the Pakistan statistics has been recognized by international partners, he also told.

Asad Umar said, while all the countries in the world have worked hard to build and enhance their public health system, our shed objective is a reduction of risk that comes via international travel and we hope that the UK government will remove Pakistan from the red list as soon as possible.

The High Commissioner appreciated the Pakistan's efforts to tackle the pandemic and to stabilize Pakistan's economy. She said that UK had a great interest in Pakistan but due to the pandemic, the activities were restricted. "We are still doing what we can. we hope things will improve soon," she added.