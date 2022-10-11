British High Commissioner calls on COAS

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner, Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The British High Commissioner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Talking to the British High Commission, the COAS said Pakistan valued the UK's balanced role in regional affairs and looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial relationship based on common interests.

The dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.