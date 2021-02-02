UrduPoint.com
British High Commissioner Calls On Interior Minister

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

The meeting reviewed the progress on extradition treaty between both countries for bringing back convicted persons and those wanted in heinous crimes. Both sides agreed to complete all formalities at earliest in this regard.

The Interior Minister said that Pakistan had strong ties with United Kingdom and image of Pakistan in the world improved due to positive security advice by United Kingdom.

He said it was very unfortunate that those looting the national kitty of poor states managed to escape in other countries and there was need to take steps against such persons whether fleeing in any of the country.

British High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over internal security in Pakistan and prevention measures taken to combat COVID-19. He also stressed the need for promoting trade and tourism between both the countries.

