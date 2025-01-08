British High Commissioner calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) British High Commissioner Ms. Jane Marriott called on Minister for Defence, Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Britain as Pak-UK relationship draws its strength from shared objectives for global peace and security.

Large number of Pakistani diaspora in UK acts as a living bridge between the two countries, he added.

The Minister expressed the hope that continuous defence cooperation via established forums would result in tangible progress in the field of defence cooperation between two countries, said a press release issued here.

They expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between two countries and stressed the need for further strengthening of ties.