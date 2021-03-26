British High Commissioner calls on Law Minister

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem at the Law Ministry on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem at the Law Ministry on Friday.

According to the Spokesperson, several issues related to mutual and legal cooperation were discussed between Law Minister and the British diplomat.

Dr.

Christian Turner apprised the Law Minister about the success of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in UK.

He commended the efforts and dedication of the Law Minister for working tirelessly on crucial legislation in Pakistan.

Dr. Farogh Naseem said the Law Ministry was working with all the stakeholders and providing logistical support and legal advice in case the legislation was required to be drafted by other ministries.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari was also present during the meeting.