British High Commissioner calls on Law Minister

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner and his team, Wednesday, called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem at the ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner and his team, Wednesday, called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem at the ministry.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, several issues related to mutual and legal cooperation were discussed between the law minister and the British diplomat.

Dr. Christian Turner commended the efforts and dedication of the minister for working tirelessly on crucial legislation in Pakistan.

Simon Valley of the British High Commission acknowledged that the criminal reforms being undertaken by the minister were very substantive and no legislation earlier made in Pakistan was as extensive and reformative.

The British team was of the view that if properly implemented the criminal reforms undertaken by Dr. Farogh Naseem would completely overhaul the Pakistani legal system pertaining to criminal law.

Dr. Farogh Naseem said the ministry was working with all the stakeholders and providing support and legal advice in case legislation was required to be drafted for overhauling of justice system in Pakistan.

He said that the ministry received nearly 100 to 150 references each day and in these 3 years the it had disposed off over one hundred thousand cases.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Ali Bokhari was also present during the meeting.