British High Commissioner Calls On Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 07:22 PM

British High Commissioner calls on Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner on Monday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar in his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner on Monday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar in his office.

The Ambassador congratulated the law minister on assuming office as Law Minister.

The Minister thanked the British High Commissioner for the felicitations and said that Pakistan gave great importance to its bilateral relations with the United Kingdom and had strong ties with it for years.

He said that there were more than 1.5 million Pakistanis living in the UK who were playing a vital role in the country's development.

Issues of mutual interest and further development of bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting.

The political and regional situation was also under discussion in the meeting.

British High Commissioner had said that 75 years of Pak-UK diplomatic relations had been completed which would be further strengthened in future.

