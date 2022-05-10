UrduPoint.com

British High Commissioner Calls On Rana Sana Ullah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 10:15 PM

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner called on Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah here on Tuesday and issues of mutual interests including Pak-UK bilateral relations came under discussion

The British High Commissioner congratulated Rana Sana Ullah on assuming office of the interior minister, said a statement issued here.

Rana Sana Ullah praised the role of the British Government in promoting health, education and human development in Pakistan.

Apart from bilateral relations, the emerging geographical, political and regional situation was also discussed during the meeting, it further said.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen ties between the Interior Ministry and the British Home Office to promote bilateral relations.

Rana Sana said Pakistan valued its bilateral relations with the United Kingdom. Pakistanis living in the UK have a very important role in the country's development, he added.

He said there was a lot of potential for tourism, trade and business opportunities between Pakistan and the UK. It has been 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, he said.

The British High Commissioner stressed the need to devise a joint strategy to tackle extremism and terrorism.

