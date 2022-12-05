UrduPoint.com

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner To Leave Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 04:20 PM

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner to leave Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner is expected to depart the country and take up his new role in London by mid-January 2023.

According to a statement issued here by the British High Commission Islamabad, he would leave soon as the British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly MP has announced the appointment of Dr. Christian Turner CMG to a senior diplomatic position in London as Director General Geopolitical (Political Director) at the UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The statement added that over his three years as High Commissioner, Christian Turner oversaw the UK's COVID-19 repatriation efforts, welcomed a UK Foreign Secretary visit, lobbied for and secured direct flights from the UK to Pakistan, initiated a drive to double UK-Pakistan trade by 2025.

He also ensured that the UK was at the forefront of the international Pakistan flood crisis response and played a pivotal role in the promotion of sports diplomacy and the return of the England Men's cricket team to Pakistan following a 17-year absence.

Explaining his three years stay in Pakistan, Christian Turner, said "the last three years have been some of the most rewarding of my life, both professionally and personally. I will continue closely to follow Pakistan's future in my new role in London."

