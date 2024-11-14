- Home
British High Commissioner Highlights Depth Of Bilateral Ties, Celebrates King Charles' 76th Birthday
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) British High Commissioner Jane Marriott Thursday joyfully celebrated King Charles' 76th birthday, emphasizing the strong bond between the UK and Pakistan where she admired Pakistan's heritage and creative spirit shone through.
Jane Marriott shared her excitement about King Charles' birthday schedule in an exclusive interview with a private news channel.
The British High Commissioner's gratitude to those joining the celebrations in Islamabad and Karachi highlights the importance of people-to-people connections in strengthening the UK-Pakistan partnership.
The UK-Pakistan partnership is truly special and it is the people who make it thrive. The deep economic connections between the two nations are a testament to this strong bond, she said, adding that the ties between the two countries are undeniable.
Jane Marriott stressed the importance of promoting people-to-people ties between the UK and Pakistan through arts, culture and tourism, emphasizing the need to foster lasting connections, celebrate shared heritage and encourage mutual understanding.
She highlighted the UK's world-class network of universities and colleges which provide young people with intercultural and language capabilities, as well as global understanding.
The Commissioner also stressed the significance of promoting UK education overseas, building capacity in countries where demand for higher education outstrips supply and offering vocational training to help young people into employment.
She said this mutually beneficial approach focuses on building progressive and modern partnerships based on trust, respect and mutual benefit.
Jane Marriott also praised Pakistan's rich culture and music, highlighting its significant impact on the hearts of British people.
She specifically mentioned her fondness for legendary Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, whose iconic qawwalis have resonated deeply with people in the UK.
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott further admires Pakistan's hiking sites and cuisine is well-placed, given the country's rich natural beauty and culinary heritage.
Pakistan is a paradise for hikers and foodies alike. The country offers some of the most breathtaking hiking trails in the world, with its majestic mountains, picturesque valleys and serene lakes, she mentioned.
Jane also expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan across various sectors.
