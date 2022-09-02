UrduPoint.com

British High Commissioner Lauds Pakistan’s Efforts For Regional Stability

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2022 | 04:55 PM

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2022) British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He also offered UK’s support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need.

The British High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

General Bajwa thanked for UK’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected.

Earlier, Pakistan Army continued its rescue and relief operations in the flood ravaged areas of the country.

According to the ISPR, two hundred helicopter sorties have been flown in various areas of Pakistan to evacuate stranded people and also transport ration and medicines.

During the last twenty-four hours, 1991 stranded individuals were evacuated and 162.6 tons of relief items were delivered by Pakistan Army to flood-affected people. So far, fifty thousand individuals have been shifted to safer locations from calamity hit areas.

147 relief camps are functional round the clock in flood-affected areas of Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. More than sixty thousand patients have been treated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Flood ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi Christian All From

Recent Stories

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

56 minutes ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

1 hour ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.