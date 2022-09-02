British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

(@Abdulla99267510)

British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He also offered UK’s support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need.

The British High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

General Bajwa thanked for UK’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected.

Earlier, Pakistan Army continued its rescue and relief operations in the flood ravaged areas of the country.

According to the ISPR, two hundred helicopter sorties have been flown in various areas of Pakistan to evacuate stranded people and also transport ration and medicines.

During the last twenty-four hours, 1991 stranded individuals were evacuated and 162.6 tons of relief items were delivered by Pakistan Army to flood-affected people. So far, fifty thousand individuals have been shifted to safer locations from calamity hit areas.

147 relief camps are functional round the clock in flood-affected areas of Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. More than sixty thousand patients have been treated.