British High Commissioner Meets Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman At Badshahi Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad on Saturday welcomed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Badshahi Mosque and shed light on its historical significance and architectural beauty

Maulana Azad who is also the Khateeb and Imam of Badshahi Mosque, extended warm greetings and focused on matters of mutual interest. The recent tragic incident in Jaranwala was also discussed during the meeting.

Maulana Azad highlighted the role of religious leaders and scholars of various faiths in the context of the Jaranwala incident.

He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of minorities and assured that islam guarantees the protection of minority rights.

He reiterated that the responsibility of imposing penalties lies with the state, and Pakistan as a nation upholds this principle.

Expressing condemnation for the incident, Maulana Azad stated that the government, armed forces, and the entire nation were resolute in preventing such incidents in the future emphasizing the need for effective measures and practical wisdom to ensure lasting peace.

He conveyed to the British High Commissioner the solidarity and cooperation of all compassionate individuals and minority communities residing in the country.

He also commended the efforts of Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their commendable initiatives in swiftly rebuilding the affected houses and places of worship in Jaranwala.

Maulana Azad also presented the great national narrative "Paigham-e-Pakistan" to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott.

British High Commissioner Jane Marroitt commended his leadership and contributions in addressing the situation.

