British High Commissioner meets CM, vows to continue cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner Christain Turner met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at Chief Minister Office here on Wednesday and vowed to continue cooperation with the Punjab government in the education, health and other social sectors adding that England cricket Team will visit Pakistan in September.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of Pakistan-UK relations and enhancing cooperation in the social sector came under discussion during the meeting.

He also felicitated Hamza Shahbaz on assuming the office of the chief minister.

The chief minister talking on this occasion, said that Pakistan and UK are an important partners in journey of progress and prosperity. He appreciated the British cooperation and role for the promotion and improvement of education, health, law & order and other social sectors.

Hamza Shahbaz said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, a result-oriented strategy has been formulated for the uplift of education, health, law & order and other social sectors. He said the government would work to further promote ties with the UK in various sectors.

The CM maintained that the present government is advancing forward with a new vigour and resolve for ensuring the progress of the country.

Hamza Shahbaz categorically remarked that it is a mission to make Pakistan an enlightened and progressive country.

The British delegation comprised Alex Ballinger representative to Punjab, Political Advisor Talal Raza and Development Advisor Sana Zia.

Chairman P&D, Secretaries Finance, Industries, school Education, Higher Education and food along with CEO PBIT and concerned officials were also present on this occasion.