UrduPoint.com

British High Commissioner Meets CM, Vows To Continue Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 08:17 PM

British High Commissioner meets CM, vows to continue cooperation

British High Commissioner Christain Turner met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at Chief Minister Office here on Wednesday and vowed to continue cooperation with the Punjab government in the education, health and other social sectors adding that England Cricket Team will visit Pakistan in September

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner Christain Turner met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at Chief Minister Office here on Wednesday and vowed to continue cooperation with the Punjab government in the education, health and other social sectors adding that England cricket Team will visit Pakistan in September.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of Pakistan-UK relations and enhancing cooperation in the social sector came under discussion during the meeting.

He also felicitated Hamza Shahbaz on assuming the office of the chief minister.

The chief minister talking on this occasion, said that Pakistan and UK are an important partners in journey of progress and prosperity. He appreciated the British cooperation and role for the promotion and improvement of education, health, law & order and other social sectors.

Hamza Shahbaz said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, a result-oriented strategy has been formulated for the uplift of education, health, law & order and other social sectors. He said the government would work to further promote ties with the UK in various sectors.

The CM maintained that the present government is advancing forward with a new vigour and resolve for ensuring the progress of the country.

Hamza Shahbaz categorically remarked that it is a mission to make Pakistan an enlightened and progressive country.

The British delegation comprised Alex Ballinger representative to Punjab, Political Advisor Talal Raza and Development Advisor Sana Zia.

Chairman P&D, Secretaries Finance, Industries, school Education, Higher Education and food along with CEO PBIT and concerned officials were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Progress United Kingdom September Government

Recent Stories

Scholars arrived to participate in international c ..

Scholars arrived to participate in international conference on Green Revolution ..

46 seconds ago
 Russia Says Banknotes Infected With Tuberculosis D ..

Russia Says Banknotes Infected With Tuberculosis Distributed Among Minors in LPR ..

47 seconds ago
 CM discusses water supply shortage with federal mi ..

CM discusses water supply shortage with federal minister

49 seconds ago
 PFA discards 380 litre substandard juice

PFA discards 380 litre substandard juice

53 seconds ago
 Russia's Nuclear Capabilities Pose Significant Cha ..

Russia's Nuclear Capabilities Pose Significant Challenge Now, in Future - Pentag ..

13 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notice to Chairman PAR ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice to Chairman PARC in contempt case

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.