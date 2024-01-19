British High Commissioner meets Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott and Head of British consulate Lahore, Clara strandhoj called on former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at Gilani house here on Friday.

During the meeting they discussed strengthening the enduring relationship between Pakistan and United Kingdom and expressed a desire to enhance bilateral ties between both the courtiers.

They also discussed Pakistan's commitment to regional peace, economic ties, and detailed discussion pertaining to the political landscape of South Punjab in election 2024.

Gilani emphasised that economic stability can be attained from political stability.