British High Commissioner Meets Gilani
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott and Head of British consulate Lahore, Clara strandhoj called on former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at Gilani house here on Friday.
During the meeting they discussed strengthening the enduring relationship between Pakistan and United Kingdom and expressed a desire to enhance bilateral ties between both the courtiers.
They also discussed Pakistan's commitment to regional peace, economic ties, and detailed discussion pertaining to the political landscape of South Punjab in election 2024.
Gilani emphasised that economic stability can be attained from political stability.
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Iran should address each other's security concerns: NSC9 minutes ago
-
Iran fully committed to territorial integrity of Pakistan: Ambassador Moghadam9 minutes ago
-
FIA Rawalpindi Zone arrests human smugglers19 minutes ago
-
Cabinet discusses situation arising from Iranian attack on Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
Anti polio program coordinator killed in Bajaur40 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt, green corporate sign joint venture for corporate farming49 minutes ago
-
All faiths preach co-existence, humanity and peace: Mushaal49 minutes ago
-
National Security Committee reviews security situation1 hour ago
-
Khuda Abad (Sani) heritage conference to take place in Hala on Saturday1 hour ago
-
Court adjourns Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case till 25th1 hour ago
-
Amna Baloch, Finnish envoy discuss ties1 hour ago
-
Sindh Govt adopt comprehensive strategy to improve water, sewerage in Karachi: Mayor1 hour ago