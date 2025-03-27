British High Commissioner Meets Health Minister
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, met with Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal on Thursday to discuss ongoing and future collaborations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in the healthcare sector.
They also discussed the need to strengthen health security for future pandemics.
High Commissioner Marriott congratulated Minister Kamal on assuming office and expressed her confidence in his experience and leadership to bring significant improvements to Pakistan’s healthcare system.
Mustafa Kamal thanked the British government for its continued support in various health initiatives like evidence for health, family planning, polio, surveillance and provision of integrated health services specially for mother and child health.
He assured that Pakistan remains committed to further strengthening these programs and appreciated the UK government funding to GAVI, GFATM, Polio and GFF.
He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is actively working to enhance healthcare services specially to underserved areas, and the impact of these efforts is already being felt by the public.
During the meeting, Minister Kamal outlined his vision for the future of healthcare in Pakistan.
He emphasized the role of digital health in enhancing access to health services by using telemedicine, electronic medical record and one patient one id, stating that modern technology will be leveraged to improve healthcare access across the country.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that doctors and essential medicines are available at people’s doorsteps, making healthcare more accessible for all.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to eradicating polio and announced the launch of a nationwide Hepatitis C elimination program, following the successful completion of a pilot project in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Given the alarming number of 11 million Hepatitis C cases in Pakistan, he stressed the need for widespread screening and testing to combat the disease effectively.
Another key area of discussion was the development of the nursing sector in Pakistan.
Minister Kamal noted that efforts are underway to align nursing education and training with international standards, addressing the country’s shortage of 900,000 nurses while also contributing to the global demand for 2.5 million nurses.
He highlighted that strengthening the nursing sector would not only meet local needs but also create opportunities for Pakistani nurses to work internationally, bringing valuable foreign exchange to the country.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s positive role towards finalizing the Pandemic accord which is expected to be endorsed during the World Health Assembly session in May 2025.
High Commissioner Jane Marriott endorsed Minister Kamal’s vision and reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in achieving its healthcare goals.
She praised the Pakistani government’s proactive approach under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and assured continued collaboration for the advancement of healthcare services in the country.
