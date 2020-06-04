UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British High Commissioner Meets Mirza Ahead Of Global Vaccines Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:55 AM

British High Commissioner meets Mirza ahead of Global Vaccines Summit

British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Wednesday met with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza to exchange views on the eve of the virtual Global Vaccines Summit being hosted by the UK on June 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Wednesday met with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza to exchange views on the eve of the virtual Global Vaccines Summit being hosted by the UK on June 4.

The UK has pledged a record funding of �1.65 billion to GAVI, the Global Vaccine Alliance, which distributes vaccines in the poorest countries. The UK aims to raise a further �7 billion through the Vaccines Summit to support GAVI's important work to ensure that a corona vaccine is available for all countries, including Pakistan.

In the meeting, Dr Zafar Mirza pledged Pakistan's participation and support to the Global Summit and thanked the High Commissioner for UK's help to Pakistan in fighting coronavirus including immediate health and humanitarian assistance.

Mirza said, "The Government of Pakistan fully supports this very important initiative. GAVI needs to be strengthened and its funding for the next five years needs to be ensured.

Pakistan is also one the largest recipients of GAVI and we're thankful to the UK and other donors for their impactful work in immunizing children.

"We look forward to the development of coronavirus vaccine and its equitable distribution to all countries. PM Imran Khan has already given a call for 'people's vaccine' to be available to all."During the meeting, the British High Commissioner Christian Turner said, "This is a global pandemic which needs a global response to find a global vaccine made available for all. I am pleased that the UK is co-hosting the Global Vaccines Summit to ensure that; and to support PM Imran Khan's call for a people's vaccine against Covid19.""The UK and Pakistan is the best example of international friendship - and that matters more than ever now. In Pakistan, we are repurposing our multi-million pound UK aid programme to help defeat this terrible virus and mitigate its impacts."

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Alliance June Christian All Government Best Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

29 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

44 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

59 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

Death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Shocks German ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.