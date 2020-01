British High Commissioner, Shahzad Akbar discuss extradition treaty

British High Commissioner in Islamabad Dr Christian Turner, Head of National Crime Agency Osman Ahmed, Political Counsellor/First Secretary Ms Lona Thomas met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar

They discussed bilateral issues especially extradition treaty and accountability initiatives in the meeting.

Both the sides agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries in fighting organised and transnational crimes.