UrduPoint.com

British High Commissioner Sympathizes With Pakistan On Flood Damage

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

British High Commissioner sympathizes with Pakistan on flood damage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner here on Friday extended his deepest condolences over the loss of lives and large-scale destruction caused due to the devastating floods in Pakistan.

During a call on meeting with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the British High Commissioner apprised him about the flood relief assistance provided by the UK government and stated that UK would help climate resilient reconstruction.

On the occasion, the minister extended gratitude for the assistance, according to press statement issued by EAD, adding he also acknowledged the role of United Kingdom as one of the largest bilateral partners of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary EAD, Kazim Niaz, Additional Secretary, EAD, Mr. Humair Karim and Development Director, FCDO at Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ms. Jo Moir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Sardar Ayaz Sadiq United Kingdom Christian Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

9 minutes ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

40 minutes ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

2 hours ago
 BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism ..

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer D ..

2 hours ago
 HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ..

HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ‘Distinguished National Pro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.