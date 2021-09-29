UrduPoint.com

British High Commissioner To Pakistan Calls On Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:15 PM

British High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on Sindh Governor

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday said in order to maintain democracy on solid and permanent basis, it was necessary for its fruits to reach the people in form of economic development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday said in order to maintain democracy on solid and permanent basis, it was necessary for its fruits to reach the people in form of economic development.

In a meeting with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner who called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said Pakistan give special importance to bilateral relations with the United Kingdom.

He added that the government believe in the fundamental, democratic and constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Pak-UK cooperation in the economic field was increasing with each passing day.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner on the occasion said the efforts and strategy of the government of Pakistan were commendable and due to the policies of present government, British investors were attracted to invest in Pakistan especially in Karachi.

He further said citizens of Pakistani origin were playing a significant role in the development of the United Kingdom, while the services of Pakistanis in the fields of politics, trade and sports were also noteworthy.

