Open Menu

British High Commissioner To Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott Commissioner Meets CS KP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 11:14 PM

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott Commissioner meets CS KP

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, met with the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, in his office on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, met with the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, in his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed ongoing projects supported by the FCDO, recently completed programs, and potential areas of future cooperation.

According to an official statement here, both sides expressed satisfaction with the current partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutual collaboration.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the continued support of the British government for comprehensive development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and for enhancing the capacity of institutions.

Recent Stories

KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 stude ..

KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students

12 minutes ago
 Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new ..

Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM

12 minutes ago
 Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, in ..

Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global res ..

Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel

12 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play ..

12 minutes ago
 RDA demolishes 40 illegal under-construction shops

RDA demolishes 40 illegal under-construction shops

5 minutes ago
Israel intensifies Gaza attacks as UN warns of mas ..

Israel intensifies Gaza attacks as UN warns of mass displacement, hunger

5 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to enhance bilateral engag ..

PM reaffirms commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka

5 minutes ago
 CM approves special relief package for students in ..

CM approves special relief package for students in flood-hit areas

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS review bila ..

Pakistan envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS review bilateral cooperation landscape

5 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

50 minutes ago
 Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan