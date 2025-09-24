British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott Commissioner meets CS KP

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, met with the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, in his office on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, met with the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, in his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed ongoing projects supported by the FCDO, recently completed programs, and potential areas of future cooperation.

According to an official statement here, both sides expressed satisfaction with the current partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutual collaboration.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the continued support of the British government for comprehensive development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and for enhancing the capacity of institutions.