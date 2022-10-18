UrduPoint.com

British High Commissioner Visits Flood Hit Areas In Jaccobabad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

British High Commissioner visits flood hit areas in Jaccobabad

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The British High Commissioner along with British minister and Commonwealth representatives visited the flood-ravaged areas of Jacobabad, told an official of district administration on Tuesday.

During the visit, they reviewed the medical camp set up for the flood victims.

Giving a briefing DC Jacobabad said the district administration took all possible efforts to help the victims but they needed financial assistance to stand on their feet.

Tents, blankets, clothes and heaters are required on urgent basis as the winter is fast approaching, he said. The British High Commissioner assured of his support for the flood victims.

