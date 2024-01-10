Open Menu

British High Commissioner Visits Mirpur, Lauds UK-Pakistan’s Strong Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 10:47 PM

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, on Wednesday visited Mirpur and interacted with the UK-Pakistani diaspora

The delegation comprising Jane Marriot, and Head of the Pakistan Department at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, Richard Lindsay, Sam Sherman, Russ Macpartland, Sneha Lala, Aakash Ashraf and Adeela Khan visited the second largest city of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

The British delegation called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and discussed matters of mutual interest including the impact of climate change on AJK, problems faced by overseas Kashmiris in the UK and ongoing British government-funded projects in various parts of AJK.

The AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and the British High Commissioner Ms. Jane Marriott also held one-on-one meeting on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Barrister Chaudhry and Ms Jane Marriott met with various delegations of Kashmiris settled in the UK and inquired about their problems.

