British Home Office Delegation Meets Interior Secretary

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 08:51 PM

A delegation from the British Home Office headed by Simon Ridley met Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani to discuss issues of mutual interest

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott also participated in the meeting.

It was agreed in the meeting to further promote cooperation for the prevention of counter-terrorism and human trafficking.

It was also agreed to further increase the cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on extradition agreements between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Simon Riddley informed the Interior Secretary about fake universities in the UK and discouraging people staying illegally on student visas in the United Kingdom.

The visa system for Pakistani nationals was being fully digitalised, whereby the visa acquisitions would become easier, he added.

Aftab Akbar Durrani said that Pakistan was providing all possible facilities for the transfer of Afghan refugees to Britain.

He informed the delegation that the government recently reduced the fee for overstaying of illegal migrants from $800 to $400.

