British investment group launches $40 million resort-style living in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The much-awaited luxury living style resort themed as 'One Serene Residences' was officially launched here on Wednesday.

This will be a historic milestone as the first-ever project in Pakistan with international standards of luxury living and a resort lifestyle.

Its grand unveiling press conference took place at the prestigious Sheraton Grand London Park Lane.

"One Serene Residences" is a $40 million project for the overseas Pakistani diaspora, being developed by 'One Homes'-- a British investment group with a proven track record of delivering exceptional properties in the real estate industry, said a press release.

This luxury project is in collaboration with a range of world-leading partners, including Italian design house Versace Ceramics for the floor and wall finishings, UAE's leading group Ayana Holding as a strategic development partner, VX Studio as the lead design consultant, and Opaal as the interior designers.

The project is located on the main Serene Avenue in DHA Phase III and will feature amenities never offered before in Pakistan, including a residents' lobby, resort-themed swimming pool, kids' swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness centre, spa, steam, sauna, and treatment rooms, residents' private theatre, cafe, shop, and restaurant, kids' club, and convenience store.

These world-class facilities are designed to provide residents with an unparalleled living experience that is both comfortable and convenient.

Present on the occasion were Hamid Kerayechian - CEO & Founding Partner of Ayana Holding, Ghada Yaiche - Design Director at VX Studio, and Rana Hammoura - Senior Interior Designer at Opaal Interiors. The event was also attended by Chief Commercial Officer One Homes at One Group, Aqib Hassan, Commercial Director One Homes at One Group, Shaan Abbas, as well as other dignitaries and media personalities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Commercial Officer 'One Homes' at 'One Group', Aqib Hassan, said, "We have previously launched One Canal Road, one of the mega projects in Lahore, developed by way of joint-venture with Hexagon Properties, which has been widely acclaimed and embraced by overseas Pakistanis.

One Serene Residences is a continuation of the success of One Canal Road in Lahore and is strategically located just 5 minutes from a championship golf course, 7 minutes from Giga Mall, and 30 minutes from Islamabad downtown, offering a perfect blend of accessibility and serenity. The project is expected to be completed by Q4 2026.