British Kashmiri Among 2 Arrested Under ATA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 10:48 PM

The city police has succeeded in unearthing and arresting two accused, besides booking others under anti-terrorism act in a killing case of three persons and badly injured three others at Bund Road near Mangla lake, police said

MIRPR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ):The city police has succeeded in unearthing and arresting two accused, besides booking others under anti-terrorism act in a killing case of three persons and badly injured three others at Bund Road near Mangla lake, police said.

The ill-fated deceased include Malik Azher, sitting Vice President of Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry and a local eminent entrepreneur.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem told a news conference here on Monday that no body is above the law. Mirpur police would bring all the accused to justice by making the triple-killing case of Malik Azhar and two others a precedence.

Elaborating the bloody incident, the district police chief said that the extremely tragic incident emerged because of the criminal negligence of accused, identified as Kashmir-origin British national Ismail Arshad s/o Muhmammad Arshad, a local resident of Burkay locality, through highly unlawful act of hurting the precious lives of the masses that caused the loss of 3 innocent lives, including 2 Mirpur-based Afghan nationals and a local prominent businessman besides severely injuring 3 others.

The 19-year old accused Ismail Arshad had come his ancesters Mirpur city since past three months, the SSP said continuing that the accused got booked, on rent, the Revo Double Cabin (AVS-444) in the name of his uncle, another accused identified as Sajid Malik, resident of Chakwal.

The accused Ismail Arshad, accompanying his accomplice Sajid Malik drove to the Bund Road and run over two motorcyclists, coming from the opposite direction and later hit a road-side parked Sazuki Mehran killing two persons including Malik Azhr and Zain ul Hassan, who were sitting the road-side besides their car, skidding off the road and felling to ravine.

It resulted on the spot death of two of the motorcyclists known as Kaleem Ullah s/o Ali Gul and Muhamad Waiz s/o Zer Gul, both Afghan nationals besides injuring of 4 others including Malik Azher, Zain, Farman and Shoukat. The seriously injured Malik Azher later succumbed to his serious injuries in Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Teaching hospital. A leg of a grievously injured person was removed to save his life, the SSP added.

Raja Irfan Saleem stated that the accused have been booked not only under the offense of road accident but also under the crime of deliberate occasional killing. He said that for the very reason the accused have also been booked under anti-terrorism act as preliminary investigations indicates the above offense the result of deliberate criminal negligence.

The SSP underlined that the police have also round3ed up two alleged facilitators - identified as Sajid Malik and Hasnat Ali besides probing three other facilitators.

The district police chief said that Haider Arshad, brother of the main accused Ismail Arshad, immediately picked the accused Ismail by a motorbike to home and immediately sent him by a car to Islamabad for onward facilitating to fled away to Dubai the same night.

Raja Irfan Saleem underlined that the accused Ismail Arshad had earlier been arrested by Mirpur on July 23 this year after he was caught by Mangla police, during surprise checking for possessing 04 bottles of liquor and 200 gram of Chars. Later he was freed following grant of bail by the local court of law, he pointed out.

The SSP concluded that the principle accused Ismail Arshad of the killing of three persons including the ill-fated victim - veteran business community leader late Malik Ashar, would be brought to justice in all manner, he concluded.

