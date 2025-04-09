British-Kashmiri Woman Harassment Case: Police Inspector Dismissed From Service
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2025 | 12:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Apr, 2025) In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), an AJK Police Inspector Imran Chaudhry has been dismissed from service in the light of the inquiry into the recent famous harassment case of a visiting Kashmir-origin British woman Farkhunda Rehman.
"The accused police officer was found guilty for indulging in criminal negligence and misconduct during the course of his official duties", an official press release issued by spokesperson of the CPO - Central Police Office, on Tuesday said.
After the inquiry report proved the allegations levelled against him correct, higher Police authorities said, according to the PR.
A high level investigation team under the supervision of DIG Police Chaudhry Sajjad Chaudhry, probed into the case which found the accused police officer guilty.
The accused Imran was currently on bail. Inquiry officer SP Kotli Adeel Ahmed completed the inquiry of case and submitted a report to DIG Mirpur Division in the light of the recommendations of the Chief Inquiry Officer DIG Police Ch. Sajjad Hussain, reportedly currently posted at Muzaffarabad.
APP/ahr/378
