British Kashmiris staged demonstrations in various UK cities, seeking immediate roll back of the fake conviction of Kashmiri Leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, said a message reached to media here on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) British Kashmiris staged demonstrations in various UK cities, seeking immediate roll back of the fake conviction of Kashmiri Leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, said a message reached to media here on Saturday.

The Kashmiris held major demonstrations in many British cities including Birmingham inviting attention of the international community to fake trial of Mr Malik which concluded with life-time jail term by Kangaroo Indian courts Speakers while addressing demonstrators here, said that Kashmiris won't be cowed into submission of the dirty tactics of the illegal Indian military regime in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

An Indian kangaroo court on May 25, 2022 wrongly convicted Yasin Malik for life behind the bars in a fabricated terror funding case To demand intervention of international community to stop India from war crimes and seek release of Kashmiri resistance leaders including Masarat Alam, Asiya Andrabi, Shabir Shah, Peer Saifullah, Dr Muhammad Qasim Faktoo ,Zafar Akbar Bhat, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmida Sofi, Ayaz Akbar , Naeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar and other political prisoners, the TeK UK had called for demonstrations across the UK after Friday (Jumma) prayers.

Speakers also presented a resolution regarding Malik's struggle for freedom of IIoJK Patron in chief of All Parties Kashmir committee addressing protestors in Derby said "Until we get freedom for our beloved motherland, Kashmiris around the world will not sit down," Speakers said at Kashmir rallly in Dundee "Yasin Malik is a beacon of light for freedom of IIoJK which is an inspiration for generations to come," They suggested a joint strategy among Kashmiri diaspora groups so that life of Kashmiri political prisoners is saved.

"There is dire need for Kashmiri diaspora groups to come together and take up the cases of Kashmiri prisoners with respective governments and human rights defenders to pressure India to release them," the Kashmiri Diaspora community activists said.