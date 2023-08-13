British Lyceum online school prize distribution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The British Lyceum Online School annual prize distribution ceremony was in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and was participated by students from Pakistan, the middle East and other regions of the world.

According to a press release issued by the British Lyceum office in Pakistan, the event proved to be a great success, as the students and teachers, who had taught online, received their awards.

British Lyceum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tahir Nadeem Qadri and Deputy CEO Sumaira Daud were the chief guests at the ceremony.

A large number of parents, students and people concerned from across the globe attended the ceremony.

The atmosphere was filled with pride, and the international event provided an opportunity for the global community to learn more about the British Lyceum's unique approach to online education, online school's innovative curriculum and its commitment to fostering a global empowerment for students and teachers of Pakistan in particular and of the world in general.