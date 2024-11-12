British Mayor Visits AIOU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Nov, 2024) Kashmir-origin Mayor of Britain's Keighly city Chaudhry Gulfraz has visited the Mirpur AJK Regional Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and planted a commemorative sapling at the entrance of the university's campus.
During his visit, Mayor Gulfraz explored the university’s mobile app and received a briefing on the admission process for international students.
He visited several facilities, including the library, computer laboratory, e-classroom, and the university’s garden spaces nurtured under the ongoing plantation drive.
Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Gulfraz praised AIOU's efforts to expand its global presence and reaffirmed his support for bringing the university’s mission of "quality education at the doorstep" to the Pakistani diaspora in the UK.
Regional Director of AIOU Faisal Shahzad expressed his gratitude to the British city mayor, appraising him in detail for an overview of the university’s community outreach, program admissions, and the process for exercises, workshops, and examinations through AIOU's councils in the UK.
The event was attended by university researchers Zubair Ahmed Qazi, educationists Bashir Faraz, Munir Naz, Syed Ayub Shah, Jamshed Ahmed, and regional campus staff.
