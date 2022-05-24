UrduPoint.com

British Minister Visits Defence Ministry; Lauds Pakistan' Efforts For Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

British Minister visits Defence Ministry; lauds Pakistan' efforts for peace

British Minister for the Armed Forces, James Stephen Heappey MP, alongwith delegation called on Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain and appreciated Pakistan' efforts for peace and said Pakistan has played a key role in the war against terrorism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :British Minister for the Armed Forces, James Stephen Heappey MP, alongwith delegation called on Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain and appreciated Pakistan' efforts for peace and said Pakistan has played a key role in the war against terrorism.

The British Minister visited the Ministry of Defence alongwith a delegation here, said a news release.

Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Hilal Hussain said the UK has a unique position and has a pivotal role to play within the EU region. Therefore, Pakistan highly valued it's bilateral relationship with the UK, he added.

"The common and a shared objective for maintaining global peace and security cement their bilateral relationship" he added. Pak-UK relations have a long history of multi-dimensional cooperation ranging from commerce and trade to peace and security.

Pakistan is not only committed to maintaining global peace and security but has also played a phenomenal active role over the last two decades in this regard".

Secretary Defence said that economic development was vital for survival of a nation. Therefore, Pakistan desired to improve it's trade linkages with the world, he added.

"Pakistan' economic endeavors are very peaceful and projects like CPEC do not have any military connotations. Rather the Project will contribute towards peace, stability and economic connectivity in the region."During the meeting both sides not only discussed matters related to bilateral defence collaborations but also agreed to work closely in all domains of mutual interest. Additionally, they agreed to enhance interaction at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan World CPEC United Kingdom Commerce All From

Recent Stories

NUST becomes first Pakistani university to join DC ..

NUST becomes first Pakistani university to join DCO

8 minutes ago
 realme C35 to Reign the Pakistani Smartphone Marke ..

Realme C35 to Reign the Pakistani Smartphone Market Following Global Domination

13 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 23 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 23 new local COVID-19 infections

3 minutes ago
 UK police to take no action after Vieira 'kick' at ..

UK police to take no action after Vieira 'kick' at Everton fan

3 minutes ago
 Modi, Biden Discuss Strengthening Defense Cooperat ..

Modi, Biden Discuss Strengthening Defense Cooperation

3 minutes ago
 AIOU conducts first Board meeting for Iqbal Chair

AIOU conducts first Board meeting for Iqbal Chair

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.