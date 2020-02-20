British MP expresses concern over HR situation in IoK

Member of British Parliament and head of All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) Debbie Abrahams while expressing concern over human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) has demanded the international community to influence Indian government for giving APPKG an excess to the territory to assess the situation

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Member of British Parliament and head of All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) Debbie Abrahams while expressing concern over human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) has demanded the international community to influence Indian government for giving APPKG an excess to the territory to assess the situation.

Abrahams, who had been deported from the New Dheli airport in an attempt to visit IoK, visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday along with another member Imran Hussain.

Talking to media persons after meeting with AJK President Sardar Masood Khan at his office, she said she was going to IoK to see the human rights situation there as parliamentarian are concern about the situation and was not allowed by the Indian authorities.

"We are pro human rights and human rights issue is not a bilateral one but an international issue, therefore I hope that international community would exert pressure on Indian to allow us inside Kashmir to see the situation," she said.

"We are concern about human right in both sides of the line of control (LoC) and want progress on sustainable peace. We want to visit both sides and assess the situation but Indian authorities didn't allow me," she added.

She said 71 years were a long period and the issue should be resolved now through peaceful means.

"We are trying to influence international community to proceed for a resolution of the issue for sustainable peace in the region," she further said.

To a question she said she had to distinguish between India and Indian authorities. "India is a largest democracy in the world but the current authorities had a wrongdoing by disallowing her to go to IoK and said the treatment of immigration officials with her was good as a British citizen.

Another MP and member of the delegation Imran Hussain while talking on the occasion said they had full excess in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and wanted to see the same clarity in the other side of the LoC but were not allowed by the Indian government to go inside.

Hussain said there had been a curfew and blockade for more than six months in Kashmir and Indian was not allowing the human rights observers to go there. "If they have nothing to hide then they should allow us to go there," Hussain added.

Earlier, the delegation called on AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan at his office and discuss with him overall situation of human rights in AJK and LoC.

Later, they also visited a refugee camp near here to talk to people migrated from IoK in 1989 onwards.