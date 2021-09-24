British MP expresses concerns over human rights abuses in IIOJ&K

(@fidahassanain)

British MP Rachel Hopkins has asked the British government to play its part in supporting peace and Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2021) British MP Rachel Hopkins expressed concern about the human rights abuses in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She urged the British government to play its part in supporting peace and Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “I'm very concerned about the human rights abuses in #Kashmir. The UK Govt must play its part in supporting peace & Kashmiris' right to self-determination. I wasn't able to give a speech in the debate as I was in a committee,”.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chuadhry Fawad Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will again draw the attention of United Nations to the atrocities taking place in India.

In a tweet on Friday, he said after Kashmir, videos of security forces' atrocities on Muslims have surfaced from Assam.

The Minister also appreciated the role of British Members Parliament in the debate about atrocities being committed by Indian security forces in IIOJ&K.