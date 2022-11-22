British MP Ms. Yasmin Qureshi calls on Speaker National Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Ms. Yasmin Qureshi, Member of Parliament (MP) from the House of Commons (UK)/ Co-Chair of the All Parliamentary Group for Pakistan, paid a call on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House, today.

While discussing relations between the two sides the Speaker remarked that Pakistan and UK enjoy exceptional bilateral and parliamentary ties based on mutual respect and mutual cooperation. He said that continuous interaction between legislatures of both countries would further induce upward momentum in enhancing existing cooperation in diverse sectors.

While commenting on the parliamentary cooperation between the two sides, the Speaker shared "Pakistan-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group is very vibrant and playing its active role in strengthening bilateral relations".

Moreover, high-level parliamentary exchanges would further augment relations between the two sides.

Speaker also expressed gratitude to the UK parliament, its government, and particularly the Pakistani diaspora for their timely support during floods, continuously raising the issue of Kashmir, cancellation of the international debt of Pakistan in the wake of recent climate-induced catastrophe in the country, and on all other matters of bilateral concern.