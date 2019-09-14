UrduPoint.com
British MP Tony Llyod Demands Respect For Basic Human Rights Of Kashmiri People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:13 PM

British MP Tony Llyod demands respect for basic human rights of Kashmiri people

Tony Llyod, a Labour party's member of UK Parliament, has said that they want to see a change in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), a change that respects people's basic human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Tony Llyod, a Labour party's member of UK Parliament, has said that they want to see a change in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), a change that respects people's basic human rights.

"These are the things we would expect in any part of the world. It's what we expect for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it's what we expect of the Indian government," the British parliamentarian said in his twitter message.

Tony Llyod further said that the situation in Kashmir worried many people around the world. There were many people (Kashmiris) who had been desperately worried about the future of their families in the occupied Kashmir.

He termed the situation in the occupied valley a very damaging after the Indian government stripped the special status of occupied Kashmir which came after huge military deployment in the valley.

The UK parliamentarian said that reports indicated people lost their lives, blinded with pellet guns, women were assaulted and restrictions imposed upon the movement of people, but little news came out of Kashmir.

"The world began to take notice and say to Indian government look, these are the basic human rights violations," he said adding, these human rights violations got to be stopped.

