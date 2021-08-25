UrduPoint.com

British MP Urges UK Govt To Remove Pakistan From " Red List" Travel Ban

Wed 25th August 2021

British MP urges UK govt to remove Pakistan from " red list" travel ban

Member British Parliament, Labour MP for Manchester Afzal Khan has urged his government to reconsider Pakistan's travel status by removing it from its "red list" for international travel ban

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Member British Parliament, Labour MP for Manchester Afzal Khan has urged his government to reconsider Pakistan's travel status by removing it from its "red list" for international travel ban.

In a tweet message he said, "Pakistan's red list status is of increasing concern. The government decision is not rooted in science and fails to take into account recent developments".

He said that that travel restriction have wreaked havoc on people's lives and they need to urgent clarification from the government.

