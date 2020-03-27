British Muslims offer funeral prayer of man died of Coroanvirus

(@fidahassanain)

Coronavirus shapes life and death around the world but the British Muslims have set an example for many others by offering funeral of a man dead of Coronavirus in Luton.

LUTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2020) A group of Muslims set an example for the rest of the Muslims by offering funeral prayer of an 80-year old man who died of Coronavirus in Luton here on Friday.

The reports said that an 80- year old man died of Coronavirus and his body was put in a open ground where a group of Muslims gathered to offer his funeral prayer.

The Muslims while observing self-isolation and ensuring reasonable distance offered “funeral prayer” of the man in Luton.

Coronavirus has changed way of life and death.

The casket was lying at some distance while the prayer leader and the followers were standing at a distance which never observed ever during any funeral prayer before Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, hundreds of bodies of those who died of Coronavirus were simply laid into their graves in Italy, and neither the people gathered to offer funeral nor any burial ceremony was held. However, the British Muslims never abandoned funeral prayers.