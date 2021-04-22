British NCA official calls on Secretary Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani

Country Manager of British National Crime Agency (NCA) Osman Ahmad Thursday called on Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani and discussed 'strategic approach' in compbating the menace of drugs

The secretary emphasized that eliminating drugs from society could save generations from being destroyed, a news release said.

The NCA representative said close coordination was needed in order to completely eliminate this menace from the world.

Osman Ahmad said Anti Narcotics Force and Special Investigation Cell of Crime agency had been working in close coordination and successfully worked in multiple projects to combat the problem.

Durrani appreciated that the NCA and Pakistani departments had two-decade long association and working relationship.

During the meeting, the both sides agreed upon the point that information sharing and assistance played a significant role in formulating overall strategy to achieve the goal of drug free society.

The secretary said the exchange of information and coordination was very important to control the illegal trafficking of drugs, adding formulating a strategy to reduce demand of drugs across the globe would play a key role in overcoming the problem of narcotics supply. The NCA representative promised all possible cooperation in that regard.

The meeting ended with a resolve that all relevant organizations would work on improving the coordination and in close proximity to collectively fight the menace of drugs and completely eliminate it from society.