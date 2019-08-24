British official offers to support literary activities in Karachi

British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis in a meeting with the Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has offered to support the measures being taken to promote cultural and literary activities in the metropolis city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :British Deputy High Commissioner

Karachi Commissioner on the occasion briefed him about the

ongoing campaign to restore historical and cultural heritage of

the port city with equal attention towards its development and

beautification on aesthetic lines.

The two appreciated that the port city besides being a

commercial hub was equally rich in terms of culture and

traditions that needed to be conserved with due attention to

retain its urbane status as that of London.

Mike Nithavrianakis particularly expressed his keen interest

in development of Karachi related to the spheres of literature

and culture.

British Deputy High Commissioner and the Commissioner of

Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani principally agreed that the cities of

Manchester and Karachi may work together for the promotion of

libraries and postal codes based on UK system.

In this context Mayor of Manchester was said to be visiting

Karachi very soon to finalize sister status for the two cities.