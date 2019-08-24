British Official Offers To Support Literary Activities In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:23 PM
British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis in a meeting with the Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has offered to support the measures being taken to promote cultural and literary activities in the metropolis city
Karachi Commissioner on the occasion briefed him about the
ongoing campaign to restore historical and cultural heritage of
the port city with equal attention towards its development and
beautification on aesthetic lines.
The two appreciated that the port city besides being a
commercial hub was equally rich in terms of culture and
traditions that needed to be conserved with due attention to
retain its urbane status as that of London.
Mike Nithavrianakis particularly expressed his keen interest
in development of Karachi related to the spheres of literature
and culture.
British Deputy High Commissioner and the Commissioner of
Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani principally agreed that the cities of
Manchester and Karachi may work together for the promotion of
libraries and postal codes based on UK system.
In this context Mayor of Manchester was said to be visiting
Karachi very soon to finalize sister status for the two cities.