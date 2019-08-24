UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Official Offers To Support Literary Activities In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:23 PM

British official offers to support literary activities in Karachi

British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis in a meeting with the Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has offered to support the measures being taken to promote cultural and literary activities in the metropolis city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :British Deputy High Commissioner

Mike Nithavrianakis in a meeting with the Commissioner of Karachi

Iftikhar Shallwani has offered to support the measures being

taken to promote cultural and literary activities in the

metropolis city.

Karachi Commissioner on the occasion briefed him about the

ongoing campaign to restore historical and cultural heritage of

the port city with equal attention towards its development and

beautification on aesthetic lines.

The two appreciated that the port city besides being a

commercial hub was equally rich in terms of culture and

traditions that needed to be conserved with due attention to

retain its urbane status as that of London.

Mike Nithavrianakis particularly expressed his keen interest

in development of Karachi related to the spheres of literature

and culture.

British Deputy High Commissioner and the Commissioner of

Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani principally agreed that the cities of

Manchester and Karachi may work together for the promotion of

libraries and postal codes based on UK system.

In this context Mayor of Manchester was said to be visiting

Karachi very soon to finalize sister status for the two cities.

Related Topics

Karachi UK London Manchester Hub May

Recent Stories

Karachi to remain mostly sunny on Sunday

2 minutes ago

&#039;Intelligent Traffic Systems&#039; expansion ..

10 minutes ago

ICCI calls for launch of micro credit schemes for ..

9 minutes ago

Bodies of couple found in Karachi

9 minutes ago

Judge Arshid Malik alleged video case: LHC summons ..

4 minutes ago

Appointments of EC members made on merit: SAPM

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.