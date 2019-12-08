UrduPoint.com
British Pakistani Artist Willing To Bridge The Gap Between East & West In Art

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 04:20 PM

British Pakistani artist willing to bridge the gap between East & West in art

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Amina Ansari, a British Pakistani artist collaborated with renowned Artist Jamal Shah during 13-day long Islamabad Art Festival 2019 held at Sir Syed Memorial Complex and Pakistan National Council of the Arts.  The 'Situation 101' project started from Karachi Biennial in 2017, Jamal Shah invited Amina to reinvent layout on his sculptural Murghas and it's been more than a year that these 101 sculptures were developed with layers of paints as well as Mixed Media, transforming them in extraordinary manner like none imagined.

She also conducted workshops with interns and workers of PNCA as part of Art Therapy and the use of techniques applied. Some of these faces are marked on Murghas as part of community contribution and reflections.

Born in London, she studied at Central Saint Martins, London College of Printing and National College of Arts in Lahore, Pakistan. Amina Ansari showcased her art work in Britain.  Talking to APP, she said that her artwork was also placed at Windsor Castle's collection to mark the Diamond Jubilee and received acknowledgment from her Majesty, The Queen in July 2012.  "The 'Paintings of Tribute' by Amina, Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II and His Highness Prince Phillip were received by the Buckingham Palace on Monday 9th July 2012", she said.

She has been conducting workshops for women and deprived individuals at Pakistan National Council of the Arts and workshops in Bani Gala organized by Artcade.

Amina represented Pakistan and exhibited at Asia Triennial Manchester in October 2018, where she collaborated with renowned writer Anjum Malik at practical workshops, on portraying female immigrants and their experiences through live digital Art on iPad by using her finger tips on screen and it was filmed.  Amina said, "In my art work, I deconstruct the global dream, seasoning, music and dance, ideology, my reality, social justice and my writings that are part of our childhood and adult culture in a striving manner to vivid imagination from the Artist's perception".

She said that the uses of oils paint application are mind game to understand the dimensions from one skin to another in thickness and therefore become a puzzle to understand the expression shown in a loud mode, rather than predictable copy-like subjects that are no indication of language of art in terms of colours and movements in today's modern era."C:amr/P:amr/L:srb/R:srb\778

