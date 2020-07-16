UrduPoint.com
British Pakistani Christian Leader Condemns Minorities' Persecution In IOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Mayor of Rugby Councilor Dr James Shera Wednesday strongly condemned the growing persecution of Christians and other religious minority groups in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

In a statement, James Shera said that stripping IOJK of its special status had brought religious minorities at the brink of ethnic cleansing and persistent violence.

He said Pakistan had been striving to alert the world community about the deliberate attempt to change the "demography and distinct identity" of Kashmir.

Dr Shera also called on the British Government, United Nations, and the world community to take a prompt notice of grave persecution of Kashmiri Christians and hold perpetrators accountable for persistent violations of human rights and freedom of religion or belief.

Dr Peter Johnson David, Dr Noshaba Khilijee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Reverend John Bosco, Qamar Rafiq, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem and Michael Messy also urged, India to address the Kashmir issue in the light of resolutions passed by the UN Security Council.

