British Pakistani Investor To Launch "Vision Pakistan" For Economic Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 09:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Shakeel Ahmad Meer, a UAE-based British Pakistani businessman has announced to launch "Vision Pakistan"
on behalf of his private trading group following the increased confidence of the investors particularly after the 2024 elections in Pakistan.
Shakeel Ahmad Meer, the group's executive chairman, is planning to visit Pakistan to inaugurate Vision Pakistan
to enhance country's economy. Meer's objective is to uplift Pakistan from its economic crisis and attract investments to boost business activity.
Meer said that Vision Pakistan aims to drive economic growth and social advancement in collaboration with the new government.
He made this announcement during a press conference held in Dubai, said a message received here.
This strategic initiative signals hope for Pakistan's economic revival and reflects Shakeel Ahmad Meer's commitment to fostering sustainable development and prosperity in his homeland.
He revealed that Tradegate eco-system, aimed at promoting Pakistani products worldwide, boosting exports, and attracting foreign investment.
Dr. Umeer, President of the group, highlighted Vision Pakistan's Primary goal for economically empowering Pakistani youth through the promotion of self-sustaining employment opportunities. He stressed the importance of establishing growth hubs to stimulate economic development and hunt local talent.
