Open Menu

British Pakistanis Playing Key Role In Developing Relations With UK: Jilani

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

British Pakistanis playing key role in developing relations with UK: Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that the 1.6 million British Pakistanis were an asset for the country as they were playing key role in developing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan and Britain were good friends and close partners, and the friendship between the two countries was based on common heritage, values and mutual goodwill.

He was speaking at a reception jointly organized by the government of Pakistan and British Council in honor of the delegates participating in Commonwealth youth ministers meeting held in London, according to a press release received here on Thursday.

The reception was attended by the youth ministers of the commonwealth member countries, representatives of different organization, and a number of Pakistani community members.

Foreign minister appreciated the common wealth secretariat, Secretary General Petrecia Scotland and its team and also thanked the British Council and the British government for cooperating Pakistan to successfully organize the event.

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland appreciated the talent of Pakistani youth and appreciated the cultural beauty of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan London Event Government Million

Recent Stories

Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York n ..

Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York next week: FO

2 hours ago
 International Labour Organisation organises traini ..

International Labour Organisation organises training programmes for MoHRE inspec ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investme ..

Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investment in sustainability start-up ..

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and S ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arri ..

As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arrive in Benghazi

2 hours ago
 ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medica ..

ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medical treatment

4 hours ago
 POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil ..

Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil Jilani

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan