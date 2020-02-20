British parliament led by Debbie Abrahams makes visit of Kashmir

British parliament delegation led by Debbie Abrahams has met with Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.According to media reports, AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has briefed British parliament delegation about Kashmir current situation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) British parliament delegation led by Debbie Abrahams has met with Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.According to media reports, AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has briefed British parliament delegation about Kashmir current situation.

Deporting of Debbie Abrahams itself charge sheet against Indian government and we welcomed the delegation in Azad Kashmir and where to go delegation want they could go in Kashmir, AJK PM added.Raja Farooq said that Modi step August 05 has exposed so-called Indian democracy and Modi is establishing special detention centers to arrest 14000 youth while after August 05 Kashmir is a human jail which has no contact with external world.AJK PM said that Kashmiris should be given right to take decision for future according to their own desire.

According to United Nation resolutions there is no solution for the matter other than Plebiscite.