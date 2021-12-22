UrduPoint.com

British Parliament's Role Imperative In Resolving Kashmir Dispute: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:29 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Wednesday said the British Parliament could play an imperative role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute

He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with British Member of the Parliament and Deputy Leader of the British Labor Party, Angela Rayner and Lord Wajid, member of the British House of Lords, here at Kashmir House.

The president said, "By using their influence, they can put pressure on European governments to stop the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)." He said, "Definitely raise your voice not only against the ongoing atrocities in IIOJK but also against the vindication of minorities in India." He regretted that earlier, the Kashmir issue was included in the Labor Party's manifesto, which was no longer the case.

He said, "I addressed the British Parliament in October, 2021 which was attended by more than 50 members, who condemned the ongoing barbarism in IIOJK.

President Sultan said, "Kashmiris have high expectations from the British Parliament so it should play its role for the right of Kashmiris to self-determination."The European Parliament and governments must take up the Kashmir issue, he said adding that the Kashmiri people have high hopes for the British Parliament and therefore the UK should use its influence to resolve the Kashmir issue and stop the ongoing atrocities in IIOJK.

The British parliamentarians also presented a commemorative shield to the President AJK for his valuable services in highlighting Kashmir issue.

