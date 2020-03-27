British PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:01 PM
The reports say that PM Johnson is self-isolating but is not stepping back from his official duties.
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2020) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Coronavirus, the British media said here on Friday.
Prime Minister Borish Johnson went into self-isolation but did not step back from his duties.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he felt mild symptoms for last 24 hours, went into self-isolation and started working from home.n