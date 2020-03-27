British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that PM Johnson is self-isolating but is not stepping back from his official duties.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2020) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Coronavirus, the British media said here on Friday.

Prime Minister Borish Johnson went into self-isolation but did not step back from his duties.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he felt mild symptoms for last 24 hours, went into self-isolation and started working from home.n