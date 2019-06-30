British Prince William and his spouse Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan in autumn.

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th June, 2019) ondon, June 30 (Online) At the invitatio1qn of Pakistan, Prince William of British Royal Family and his spouse Kate Middleton will visit Pakistan for a week in autumn.On Sunday Pakistan High Commissioner to Britain Nafees Zakaria said in a statement that the royal couple will visit Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan Foreign Office.

Pakistan High Commissioner said that they welcome the announcement of their visit and this visit reflects the importance of relations between the two countries. He said both countries want to strengthen their historic relations and the people of Pakistan still remember the visits of British Queen in 1961 and 1997.

Pakistan government and people are waiting for the welcome of the royal couple. It is the first visit to Pakistan of a member of the royal family after 13 years.