British Queen Expresses Solidarity With Pakistan Amidst Flood-caused Destruction

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 04:00 PM

British Queen expresses solidarity with Pakistan amidst flood-caused destruction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :In a message to the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Monday said that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as it recovers from these "terrible events.

" "I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan," she said in her message issued by the British High Commission of Islamabad to the media.

She said, "My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts."

