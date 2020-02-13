UrduPoint.com
British Royal Couple Expresses Gratitude To DC Lower Chitral For Hospitality

Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

British royal couple expresses gratitude to DC Lower Chitral for hospitality

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have expressed gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Naveed Ahmed for the warm hospitality extended to them during their historic visit to Chitral in October 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have expressed gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, Naveed Ahmed for the warm hospitality extended to them during their historic visit to Chitral in October 2019.

The letter has been addressed to DC Lower Chitral by Ms Zoe Ware, Assistant Private Secretary to H.R.H. The Duke of Cambridge from Kensington Palace.

The visit has become an historic event for the couple due to highest gratitude, love and affection extended by the people of Chitral to the royal couple and the best arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the visit.

The couple has great regards and respects for the rare pictures of Princess Lady Diana presented to the royal couple during their visit to Chitral.

The text of the letter is following. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to tell you how delighted they were to have the opportunity to visit Chtiral during their recent visit to Pakistan.

Their Royal Highnesses would have me thank you and your team in the civil administration in Chitral for the providing security and coordination in the run up to their visit and on the day itself. The Duke and Duchess know how much hard work and flexibility goes into delivering engagements such as this and are incredibly grateful to you and your team for making it such a memorable occasion for all.

Their Royal Highnesses would also have me thank you for the photo album of Diana, Princess of Wales's previous visit to Chitral that you so kindly gave them. It was most thoughtful of you.

The people of Pakistan gave The Duke and Duchess the most wonderful welcome and Their Royal Highnesses were overwhelmed by the warm reception they received. The Duke and Duchess would have me send everyone in the civil administration in Chitral their very best wishes."

